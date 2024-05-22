READ MORE: Scottish Mountain Rescue Teams help over 670 people in 2023

The coastguard said Kyle RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter went to the scene. However, by the time they arrived a group of passing kayakers had managed to rescue the two people and bring them back to shore at Ardaneaskan.

The pair, believed to be on holiday, were passed into the care of the emergency services.

The Italian man, who is in his 60s, was taken to Broadford Hospital on Skye while the other person was checked at the scene and did not need further medical attention.

Kyle of Lochalsh coastguard rescue team also attended the scene.