Hampden & Co, the Edinburgh-based private bank, has appointed a new chief executive.
Tracey Davidson will join from Handelsbanken UK in the autumn to replace Graeme Hartop, who is retiring after 11 years in the role. Ms Davidson is currently deputy chief executive and chair of Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management, having joined the UK arm of the Swedish bank from Barclays in 2003.
Mr Hartop, a former managing director of Scottish Widows Bank, has been with Hampden since its inception. He teamed up with Ray Entwistle, a former colleague at Adam & Co, when the veteran banker was setting up Hampden & Co with a remit to cater for well-heeled customers in Edinburgh in 2013. Hampden opened its doors in 2015.
READ MORE: Scotland's 'most profitable sector by far' revealed
Simon Miller, chairman of Hampden & Co, said: “We are delighted Tracey is joining Hampden & Co as our new CEO. She was the outstanding candidate in a very strong field, and she is very well respected in the market, among peers and by clients and professional intermediaries.
“Graeme has led the bank through launch to profitability with record levels of deposits, lending, and client numbers. We wish him great success in the next phase of life and thank him for his commitment, leadership and vision in building strong foundations for Hampden & Co.”
Ms Davidson said: “Hampden & Co has an excellent reputation for delivering a highly personalised banking service for clients, their families and businesses. It has significant ambitions for the future, and I look forward to leading the bank to further success.”
READ MORE: Award-winning Scottish glassware company to shut down
The change of chief executive was announced by the bank shortly after it reported profits of £9.1 million for 2023, up from £2m the year before, which came as client numbers increased by 19% to 5,598. The bank, which has offices in Edinburgh and London said the results highlighted demand for its personalised banking and bespoke lending, highlighting introductions from existing clients, professional advisers, and mortgage brokers. Hampden said it had also seen customers join from other private and mainstream high-street banks.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel