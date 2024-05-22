Mr Hartop, a former managing director of Scottish Widows Bank, has been with Hampden since its inception. He teamed up with Ray Entwistle, a former colleague at Adam & Co, when the veteran banker was setting up Hampden & Co with a remit to cater for well-heeled customers in Edinburgh in 2013. Hampden opened its doors in 2015.

Simon Miller, chairman of Hampden & Co, said: “We are delighted Tracey is joining Hampden & Co as our new CEO. She was the outstanding candidate in a very strong field, and she is very well respected in the market, among peers and by clients and professional intermediaries.

“Graeme has led the bank through launch to profitability with record levels of deposits, lending, and client numbers. We wish him great success in the next phase of life and thank him for his commitment, leadership and vision in building strong foundations for Hampden & Co.”

Ms Davidson said: “Hampden & Co has an excellent reputation for delivering a highly personalised banking service for clients, their families and businesses. It has significant ambitions for the future, and I look forward to leading the bank to further success.”

The change of chief executive was announced by the bank shortly after it reported profits of £9.1 million for 2023, up from £2m the year before, which came as client numbers increased by 19% to 5,598. The bank, which has offices in Edinburgh and London said the results highlighted demand for its personalised banking and bespoke lending, highlighting introductions from existing clients, professional advisers, and mortgage brokers. Hampden said it had also seen customers join from other private and mainstream high-street banks.