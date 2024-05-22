Scotland’s Environmental Protection Agency has issued thirteen flood alerts across the country as heavy rain is expected both Wednesday and Thursday.
Yesterday, the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for most of Scotland’s mainland, with heavy rain set to start at 12 pm on Wednesday and last more than 24 hours until 6 pm on Thursday evening.
Weather experts said there could be a small chance of homes and businesses in some areas being flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has now re-affirmed the danger of flooding by issuing alerts for thirteen areas including Central West Scotland, Edinburgh and Lothians, Dumfries & Galloway, Ayrshire and the majority of the east coast.
Scotland’s sunny weather will change tomorrow, with heavy rain possible across the south, central belt and up the east coast of the country.— SEPAFlood (@SEPAFlood) May 21, 2024
Regional Flood Alerts have been issued as surface water may cause flooding of low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions.… pic.twitter.com/9mZtVo601v
The flood alert is the lowest danger warning that SEPA can issue, but it is designed to encourage people to take precautions. Bosses say roads and isolated properties are most at risk.
A statement on SEPA’s website said: “A period of heavy and persistent rain from Wednesday evening until Thursday evening could cause flooding impacts from surface water and rivers. Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.
“Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions. Isolated properties may also be at risk.
“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. “
The full list of areas issued flood alerts are:
