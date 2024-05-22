A Scottish school was put on lockdown after a man was allegedly caught with a weapon on a nearby street.

Armed police were called to Glendevon Road in Glenrothes after the alarm was raised around 8:30am on Wednesday. 

Reports suggest officers asked staff at nearby Pitteuchar East Primary School to get pupils inside "as quickly as possible". 

All children are safe and well.

Police confirmed that a man has been arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 24-year-old man has been arrested. Due to the nature of the incident, armed officers were in attendance. There was no threat to the wider public."