Edinburgh-based Glencairn Properties earlier applied to build up to 75 homes at the Bonnington site in the Scottish capital and has lodged a proposal of application notice followed by an application to hold a consultation, the latter of which was approved.

The homes plan was replaced with the proposal for accommodation for 229 students at the vacant former office and storage site.

Despite being recommended for approval by council officers, the student flats application was refused, and a later appeal upheld the council decision.

The council rejected the student flats plan last year, saying: “The proposal will also make a positive contribution to the range of housing types across the city by providing purpose built student housing in an area with a current low concentration of such housing.

“However, the proposed location is remote from any learning institution or university.”

It also said: “In addition, the proposals fail to provide an appropriate mix of student accommodation.”

Is your firm on Scotland's top 100 companies list?

Today, The Herald teams up exclusively with Grant Thornton to unveil its Top 100 Scottish private companies report. The top 100 have reported total annual revenues of nearly £40 billion, representing average growth of 26% over the last year and employ about 136,000 people.

Herald Business Editor Ian McConnell said: “This Grant Thornton report provides a fascinating insight into the crucial role played by Scotland’s top private companies in helping drive economic growth, identifying many key players across a raft of sectors and highlighting the importance of the food and drink, and energy industries to the nation.”

Edinburgh bank reveals new chief executive as veteran chief retires

Hampden & Co, the Edinburgh-based private bank, has appointed a new chief executive.

Tracey Davidson will join from Handelsbanken UK in the autumn to replace Graeme Hartop, who is retiring after 11 years in the role. Ms Davidson is currently deputy chief executive and chair of Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management, having joined the UK arm of the Swedish bank from Barclays in 2003.

Mr Hartop, a former managing director of Scottish Widows Bank, has been with Hampden since its inception. He teamed up with Ray Entwistle, a former colleague at Adam & Co, when the veteran banker was setting up Hampden & Co with a remit to cater for well-heeled customers in Edinburgh in 2013. Hampden opened its doors in 2015.