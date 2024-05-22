Plans have been brought forward for student accommodation at a site that was previously earmarked for housing.
Approved plans for homes were abandoned in 2022 and the first replacement student homes proposal was refused. Now a new student flats development is planned.
Edinburgh-based Glencairn Properties earlier applied to build up to 75 homes at the Bonnington site in the Scottish capital and has lodged a proposal of application notice followed by an application to hold a consultation, the latter of which was approved.
The homes plan was replaced with the proposal for accommodation for 229 students at the vacant former office and storage site.
Despite being recommended for approval by council officers, the student flats application was refused, and a later appeal upheld the council decision.
The council rejected the student flats plan last year, saying: “The proposal will also make a positive contribution to the range of housing types across the city by providing purpose built student housing in an area with a current low concentration of such housing.
“However, the proposed location is remote from any learning institution or university.”
It also said: “In addition, the proposals fail to provide an appropriate mix of student accommodation.”
