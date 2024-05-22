While many believe that means the autumn, technically it could be anytime after July 3, which could even mean a vote on July 4.

That could prove tricky in Scotland where most schools are on holiday and significant numbers of voters could be away from home.

During Prime Minister's Questions, the SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn said: “Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question.

"Does the Prime Minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart?”

Mr Sunak replied: “There is, Mr Speaker – spoiler alert – there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year.

“At that moment, the British people will in fact see the truth about the honourable gentleman opposite me (Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer), because that will be the choice at the next election, Mr Speaker – a party that is not able to say to the country what they would do, a party that would put at risk our hard-earned economic stability, or the Conservatives that are delivering a secure future for our United Kingdom.”

Official figures showing inflation slowing to 2.3% in April, the lowest level since July 2021, has helped fuel the rumours. They are also not being knocked down by the Prime Minister's advisers.

Mr Sunak declared UK inflation is “back to normal” in a “major milestone” for the country.

However, polls continue to suggest the Tories are on course for a drubbing.

The latest possible date Mr Sunak could hold the election is January 28 2025.

Cabinet ministers are being summoned to Downing Street for a meeting later on Wednesday, after the usual Tuesday slot was delayed by the Prime Minister’s trip to Austria.