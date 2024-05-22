An osprey which became an online star during the first lockdown and his mate have welcomed their first chick of the season.
The chick hatched at Louis and Dorcha’s nest at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in the Highlands at 6:15am on Wednesday morning.
Male osprey, Louis, and female, Dorcha, arrived back at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber on March 28 and March 30 respectively and the first egg of the season was laid on Sunday April 14.
It is hoped the remaining two eggs in the clutch will hatch by the weekend.
READ MORE: Project aims to find and save Scotland’s ‘lost’ ancient pinewoods
Woodland Trust Scotland has been operating a live nest camera at the forest since 2017 and it became a hit during the first lockdown, clocking up 400,000 views worldwide in 2020 when Louis nested with a previous mate.
The trust has been operating the live nest camera with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Loch Arkaig’s nestcams are Britain’s wildest soap opera giving many thousands of fans a very intimate encounter with nature.
“It has been so lovely to share the adventures of our osprey father Louis through the years. We have followed him from awkward novice in 2017 through to poised parent now.
“He has seen 11 chicks through to migration and we hope this latest arrival will be number 12. Here is to another glorious osprey summer at Loch Arkaig.”
Louis and Dorcha have been together since 2021.
British Commandos and Allied Special Forces, including the Free French, trained at Loch Arkaig during the Second World War and it was also used as a location for a scene in the film Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.
The forest is home to wild boar, sea eagles, golden eagles, ospreys, pine martens and deer among many other species and the area is the ancestral home of Clan Cameron.
Anyone wanting to view the livestream can do so at https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/osprey-cam
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here