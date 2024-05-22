John Swinney has warned MSPs that "enormous financial pressure” on the Scottish Government will “have an effect" on his legislative agenda.
The new First Minister was speaking in Holyrood as he set out the four priorities for his administration.
Eradicating child poverty would be the primary aim, he said.
He told MSPs that he did not want to merely “tackle” or “reduce” it but to completely wipe it out.
“Because child poverty stunts the progress of any nation and stands in the way of both social justice and economic growth,” he said.
His other priorities would be growing the economy, tackling the climate emergency and improving public services The First Minister also told MSPs he would bring forward a Programme for Government before Parliament breaks for the summer recess at the end of June.
The new SNP leader repeated his promise to work with the opposition parties.
“One of the benefits of long service in this Parliament is that I have witnessed this Parliament when it is functioning at its very best,” he said.
“That happens when we work constructively together.
“At the beginning of my period as First Minister, let me make it clear to Parliament that I will work with any party that comes forward with ideas about how we can make our country a better place to live.
“A good idea is a good idea, and I make it clear to all parties, and to all MSPs, that the Government will engage positively in considering ideas from all sources”
Mr Swinney said there was “enormous financial pressure” on the Scottish Government and this would “have an effect on the priorities we can deliver.”
“My cabinet will do everything in our power – including listening to and working with Members from across this chamber – to achieve our aim.”
On growing the economy, he said his ministers would work to “maximise the huge economic opportunities that lie ahead.”
He said recent investments in Scotland’s renewables industry showed his Government was “determined” to secure international funding for the sector.
“We will align the capacity generated by our vibrant entrepreneurial nation, with our world-leading academic and research institutions, our valuable natural resources and our businesses and communities in a shared agenda to deliver net zero,” he said.
On improving public services, Mr Swinney told MSPs the government would focus on "supporting the National Health Service" and work with local authorities “across a range of policy areas – including to continue to improve educational performance and to deliver sustainable social care by reducing delayed discharge.”
He continued: “We will work with partners to improve the efficiency of the criminal justice system to deliver better for victims. And we will engage constructively to expand housing supply to meet the needs of the population and tackle homelessness."
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross described the First Minister as the "ultimate continuity candidate."
Green co-leader Patrick Harvie praised the First Minister for recognising the urgency of the climate crisis but urged him to stand up to SNP MSPs opposed to radical action.
Mr Harvie said: “The First Minister is right that addressing the climate emergency can be good for the economy, and if we get it right it will protect people from high energy bills too.
“But he also knows that the same members of his own party who have spent years lobbying against climate action and for the oil and gas industry are still doing so. And after the events of recent weeks, they are emboldened.
“So will he have the courage that has been so clearly lacking – the courage to face them down, refuse their demands, and commit to the radical acceleration of climate action that is so clearly needed to cut road traffic, to decarbonise heat, and more – action that’s necessary if Scotland is going to make up for so much lost ground over so many years?”
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said voters wanted to “change and need a government that will get the basics right.”
He urged the First Minister to “recognise that Scotland has had enough of the worn-out divisions of the past.”
