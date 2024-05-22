A Scottish man accused of rape who went missing two years ago faces being extradited to the UK after being arrested in Spain.
James Clacher, of Bellshill, was reported missing from the nearby town of Airdrie in May 2022.
He was facing trial on rape charges at the time.
Police Scotland said on Wednesday: “James Clacher, 55, reported missing from Bellshill on Monday May 30, 2022 has been traced.”
READ MORE: Fresh appeal to trace hiker missing for more than a year
It is understood he was arrested in Spain on Tuesday on an international arrest warrant.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 55-year-old man was arrested on an international arrest warrant in Spain on Tuesday May 21, 2024.
“We are liaising with partner agencies, and he will be subject to extradition proceedings.”
The gym boss was last seen in Airdrie at about 4pm on Monday May 30, 2022.
His car, a Suzuki Swift, was found at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar, Argyll and Bute, the following day.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article