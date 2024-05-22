He was facing trial on rape charges at the time.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday: “James Clacher, 55, reported missing from Bellshill on Monday May 30, 2022 has been traced.”

It is understood he was arrested in Spain on Tuesday on an international arrest warrant.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 55-year-old man was arrested on an international arrest warrant in Spain on Tuesday May 21, 2024.

“We are liaising with partner agencies, and he will be subject to extradition proceedings.”

The gym boss was last seen in Airdrie at about 4pm on Monday May 30, 2022.

His car, a Suzuki Swift, was found at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar, Argyll and Bute, the following day.