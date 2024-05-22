Rishi Sunak is set to call a snap summer general election, according to reports.
Sources in No 10 have briefed multiple journalists to say the Prime Minister will seek to hold the vote on July 4.
The Prime Minister is widely expected to make a statement in Downing Street this evening.
Rumours about an imminent announcement had been swirling around Westminster all day following official figures showing inflation slowing to 2.3% in April, the lowest level since July 2021.
Those whispers only intensified when it emerged Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had delayed a trip to the Baltic states by a few hours and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron had cut short a visit to Albania.
During Prime Minister’s Question, the SNP's Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn pushed the Tory leader, on whether he was planning to go to the country.
The Aberdeen South MP said: “Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the prime minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart?”
Mr Sunak replied: “There is, Mr Speaker – spoiler alert – there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year.
“At that moment, the British people will in fact see the truth about the honourable gentleman opposite me [Keir Starmer], because that will be the choice at the next election, Mr Speaker – a party that is not able to say to the country what they would do, a party that would put at risk our hard-earned economic stability, or the Conservatives that are delivering a secure future for our United Kingdom.”
Earlier, Labour urged Mr Sunak to “get on with it.”
A spokesman said: “We are fully ready to go whenever the Prime Minister calls an election. We have a fully organised and operational campaign ready to go and we think the country is crying out for a general election so would urge the prime minister to get on with it.”
More to follow...
