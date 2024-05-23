The Herald & GenAnalytics held their second in the Diversity Dialogues series yesterday at the new Social Hub venue in Glasgow, with an audience all looking to listen, learn and share their input in diversity, equality and inclusion practices.
Bringing in representatives from across leading Scottish corporate and public sector businesses including Aegon, Diageo, Scottish Water and Scottish Women’s Football, the afternoon focused on their real working inclusion strategies for delegates to consider the tangible practices to take back to their own workplaces.
The event, supported by Arnold Clark, Crown Estate Scotland, Diageo and sportscotland, discussed key themes around the workable diversity, equality and inclusion strategy through Scottish organisations including the importance of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and talent acquisition strategies.
The host for the discussion was Jane Gotts, Director of GenAnalytics, who introduced the panel, which included David Hanlan, Senior People and OD Consultant - Diversity and Inclusion, Scottish Water; Jorgie Hunt, Global Manufacturing Excellence Lead at Diageo and Global Co-Chair of Rainbow Network, Diageo’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group; and Euan McNair - Director of Talent Acquisition, Employer Brand, and Inclusion, Aegon. The panel was rounded off with Aileen Campbell, CEO of Scottish Women’s Football.
In discussing the growth of women’s sport and the learnings that can be applied in other workplaces, Aileen highlighted that “change takes time, it doesn’t happen by accident and also takes a lot of effort”.
Inclusion is the small changes that make a big impact. Our panel suggested starting here to overall support the diversity goals of business. Speaking of the importance of ERGs Jorgie Hunt from Diageo highlighted, “employee groups are the few driving things forward for the many”. The audience agreed that these are vital for individuals to feel recognised, supported and included, however it is important to speak outwardly and share insights between groups. It is important to note, Jorgie added that, “everyone is on their own journey, sometimes we need to go backwards to go forward”.
David Hanlan of Scottish Water added, “ERGs need a strategic voice within an organisation, they need to be viewed as part of the operation”.
Throughout the afternoon delegates were encouraged to ask questions of the panel and open up the discourse. After the panel session the delegates joined workshop groups which facilitated a collaborative environment for generating actionable insights, working with a chosen panellist, the groups had the chance to delve deeper into the topics.
Euan McNair from Aegon agreed that, “Events like this are paramount to have a safe space and be positively challenged.”
Lynne McBurney, Group Head of People at Arnold Clark, supporting sponsor, said, “The ‘Diversity Dialogues’ series is a unique opportunity to hear and learn from organisations across Scotland who have taken significant steps to cultivate a culture of inclusion from the very heart of their business. It is only by listening to others and working together that we can make real, impactful change.”
Whilst Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive Officer of sportscotland, support sponsor, said: “We are committed to creating the environment for change in the sporting sector and ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded in our work. The event provides an excellent opportunity for learnings and discussions on how we can progress towards that goal.”
There was a clear message in summation from the points raised that progress looks different in different industries. You need a different tack, different approach, different strategies, a different North Star, but these will all come together as we strive for the same goal.
The Diversity Dialogue will continue with the third in the series on Thursday, September 5th at the GTG Training Centre in Glasgow, in association with Arnold Clark. Full details of this event along with details of how to register as a delegate, and also photographs of yesterday’s session, can be found at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/diversity-dialogues/.
The conversation does not have to stop there, The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards are still open for entry and encourage all those with an invested interest is inclusion practices to enter and showcase their own leading strategies https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here