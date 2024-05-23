The event, supported by Arnold Clark, Crown Estate Scotland, Diageo and sportscotland, discussed key themes around the workable diversity, equality and inclusion strategy through Scottish organisations including the importance of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and talent acquisition strategies.

The host for the discussion was Jane Gotts, Director of GenAnalytics, who introduced the panel, which included David Hanlan, Senior People and OD Consultant - Diversity and Inclusion, Scottish Water; Jorgie Hunt, Global Manufacturing Excellence Lead at Diageo and Global Co-Chair of Rainbow Network, Diageo’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group; and Euan McNair - Director of Talent Acquisition, Employer Brand, and Inclusion, Aegon. The panel was rounded off with Aileen Campbell, CEO of Scottish Women’s Football.

In discussing the growth of women’s sport and the learnings that can be applied in other workplaces, Aileen highlighted that “change takes time, it doesn’t happen by accident and also takes a lot of effort”.

The panel in action at The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Dialogue, Wednesday May 22. (Image: Colin Mearns)

Inclusion is the small changes that make a big impact. Our panel suggested starting here to overall support the diversity goals of business. Speaking of the importance of ERGs Jorgie Hunt from Diageo highlighted, “employee groups are the few driving things forward for the many”. The audience agreed that these are vital for individuals to feel recognised, supported and included, however it is important to speak outwardly and share insights between groups. It is important to note, Jorgie added that, “everyone is on their own journey, sometimes we need to go backwards to go forward”.

David Hanlan of Scottish Water added, “ERGs need a strategic voice within an organisation, they need to be viewed as part of the operation”.

Throughout the afternoon delegates were encouraged to ask questions of the panel and open up the discourse. After the panel session the delegates joined workshop groups which facilitated a collaborative environment for generating actionable insights, working with a chosen panellist, the groups had the chance to delve deeper into the topics.

Euan McNair from Aegon agreed that, “Events like this are paramount to have a safe space and be positively challenged.”

Lynne McBurney, Group Head of People at Arnold Clark, supporting sponsor, said, “The ‘Diversity Dialogues’ series is a unique opportunity to hear and learn from organisations across Scotland who have taken significant steps to cultivate a culture of inclusion from the very heart of their business. It is only by listening to others and working together that we can make real, impactful change.”

Whilst Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive Officer of sportscotland, support sponsor, said: “We are committed to creating the environment for change in the sporting sector and ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded in our work. The event provides an excellent opportunity for learnings and discussions on how we can progress towards that goal.”

There was a clear message in summation from the points raised that progress looks different in different industries. You need a different tack, different approach, different strategies, a different North Star, but these will all come together as we strive for the same goal.

The Diversity Dialogue will continue with the third in the series on Thursday, September 5th at the GTG Training Centre in Glasgow, in association with Arnold Clark. Full details of this event along with details of how to register as a delegate, and also photographs of yesterday’s session, can be found at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/diversity-dialogues/.

The conversation does not have to stop there, The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards are still open for entry and encourage all those with an invested interest is inclusion practices to enter and showcase their own leading strategies https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/.