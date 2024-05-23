National Rail Enquiries said the West Coast Main Line between Carlisle and Lockerbie is blocked, and major disruption is expected for the rest of Thursday.

Operators affected include Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper.

Avanti West Coast told passengers: “Please do not attempt to travel with us between Preston and Scotland.

“We’re really sorry if this affects your journey today.”

The company told ticketholders they can travel with other operators such as LNER on the East Coast Main Line, postpone their journey or request a refund.

TransPennine Express commercial director Darren Higgins said: “Due to flooding on the railway line north of Carlisle, train services are significantly disrupted.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our priority and we are urging customers not to travel between Manchester, Liverpool (or) Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“Anyone planning on travelling by train today can choose to defer their travel or claim a refund.”

ScotRail services between Carlisle and Glasgow Central are expected to start/terminate at Dumfries.