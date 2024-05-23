The first major ticketed exhibition at the refurbished Burrell Collection will feature a new exhibition of works by Edgar Degas.
A total of 23 works by the French impressionist are included in Sir William Burrell's original collection, and will be included alongside 28 other paintings, sculptures and more on loan from 13 collections around the UK and Europe.
Discovering Degas: Collecting in the Time of Sir William Burrell is the first, major exhibition to be held at the museum since it reopened in 2022, after a £68 million refurbishment.
Staged by Glasgow Life, the charity that leads on culture and sport in the city, the exhibition will explore the collecting and buying of Degas artworks by Sir William Burrell and his wife Constance, Lady Burrell, who donated one of the single greatest gifts to the city of Glasgow.
Read More:
-
Glasgow's Burrell Collection hits 500,000 visitors after £69m revamp
-
Medieval street hidden under shopping centre for decades to open for guided tours
-
Sculpture of world's first pedal bike unveiled at famous cycle route start point
Visitors will be able to view every Degas work acquired by Burrell, together with two additional Degas works from the wider Glasgow Museums Collections. This includes the first Degas painting bought by Burrell which is still in the collection, Woman Looking Through Field Glasses, c.1869.
Also on show is Vincent van Gogh’s portrait of Glasgow art dealer, Alexander Reid, which provides some historical context to the collecting of Degas works by other British collectors at this time. Discovering Degas also explores the British reaction to Impressionism during the 1880s though the display of the renowned and controversial Degas work L’Absinthe, on loan from Musée d’Orsay, Paris.
The exhibition goes on to explore Degas’ fascination with the ballet, with colourful works on paper and intricate bronze sculptures, including the striking works The Red Ballet Skirts (c.1900), Grande Arabesque, First Time (c.1885-90), and loans from National Galleries Scotland including the vivid, late painting, Before the Performance (c. 1896-1898), as well as studies for The Fourteen Year Old Dancer (c.1878), the only sculpture exhibited by the artist in his lifetime.
Among the show’s main attractions are studies of racehorses and jockeys, including Jockeys in the Rain (1883-1886) and exceptional loans from The Barber Institute of Fine Arts, Birmingham of Jockeys Before the Race (1879) and a bronze sculpture of a Horse Trotting, modelled by Degas in the early 1870s, and cast by the Hebrard Foundry Paris, 1919-21.
Pippa Stephenson-Sit, Curator of European Art at Glasgow Life Museums, who co-curated the exhibition, said: “Discovering Degas has been an absolute joy to work on. Degas is one of the finest artists the world has ever seen and one of the founding artists of the Impressionist group.
“He was very fond of Britain and travelled here several times. He cultivated relationships and recognised opportunities for selling his work to British art collectors, who were beginning to develop a taste for modern French art. Sir William had a keen eye for his artworks and collected them for about forty years.
“From modern Parisian life, to horse-racing, to ballet scenes, Degas tirelessly tackled a number of fascinating topics in a way that was entirely his own. His artworks remain extremely popular today, particularly his ballet scenes, but we hope this exhibition offers a chance to learn something new about an intriguing, immensely talented artist. This is a unique opportunity to view stunning art, to share the strength of Burrell’s legacy, and provide new ways for visitors to engage with our incredible collection.
“We are indebted to the Weston Loan Programme with Art Fund and the many national and international collections who have loaned significant works, enabling The Burrell to host what promises to be a must-see show this summer.”
Professor Frances Fowle, Senior Trustee, Sir William Burrell Trust, said: “Degas’ work appealed to collectors like Sir William Burrell due to his skilful drawing, as well as his interest in portraying figures in movement. He was extraordinarily modern in his approach, working in a variety of media, adopting unexpected viewpoints and experimenting with bold colours and unusual light effects.
“This exhibition demonstrates the whole range of the artist’s output and creates a context for Burrell’s outstanding collection. Among those who developed a taste for Degas were other Glasgow shipbuilders like William McInnes, and several women, among them the yachting enthusiast Elizabeth Workman and the musician Rosalind Maitland.”
Sophia Weston, Deputy Chair of the Garfield Weston Foundation, said: “Discovering Degas offers a wonderful opportunity for visitors to enjoy over seventy paintings, sculptures and works on paper by this hugely popular artist, 135 years since his work was first displayed in Scotland.
"The Weston Loan Programme helps museums and galleries to create ambitious exhibitions through the bringing together of important loans, so we are thrilled to support this exciting show in Glasgow.”
Discovering Degas: Collecting in the Time of WIlliam Burrell opens on Friday May 24 and runs until Monday September 30. Tickets are available here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here