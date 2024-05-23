The report by research group Substance put the overall economic benefit of community rugby in Scotland at £159.2m, representing a 771% return on investment. This was made up of £13.5m in economic benefits, £41.2m of social benefits, and £103.3m from health and wellbeing benefits.

The value of volunteering efforts was second only to that of wellbeing benefits estimated at £92m. Participation in rugby was found to have a positive and quantifiable impact on reducing depression, anxiety and schizophrenia, while also reducing crime and improving educational performance.

The top-line figure also includes £13.5m of economic benefits.

Scottish Rugby vice president Keith Wallace, who also chairs the group's club rugby board, said the report is a "real game-changer".

"For the first time it provides hard evidence of what we all strongly believed: firstly, that our thousands of volunteers deliver huge value; and secondly that participation in club rugby delivers benefits for players, clubs, communities and the Scottish economy," he said.

Participation by non-professional rugby players in Scotland returned more than £3,000 per player during the year to the end of March, a similar level to the per-player value in Scottish football. There are an estimated 50,000 club rugby players in Scotland.

Participation also drove ancillary spending by club players, their families and friends, totalling nearly £6m during the same time period. Players spent £3.1m on kit, £1.1m on food and drink, and £1m on trips and tournaments.

Between the 155 member clubs surveyed and Scottish Rugby, annual expenditure on club rugby was £24.4m. Some of that investment went into facilities, and use of 416 rugby pitches across Scotland delivered a gross value add (GVA) of £7.5m.

Clubs also raised £1.2m in charitable giving during the 12 months, delivering a boost to Scotland’s third sector.