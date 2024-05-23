The committee recommended the ex-health secretary be suspended for 27 days over his £11,000 iPad expenses scandal.

The cross-party group of MSPs also called for his salary to be withdrawn for 54 days, a financial penalty roughly equivalent to the size of the ex-health secretary's data roaming bill.

It was one of the harshest sanctions ever meted out by the committee.

Parliament is due to vote on whether to approve the recommendations, but Mr Swinney's comments suggest the SNP will not support the punishment.

Asked about the committee's decision during First Minister's Questions, Mr Swinney pointed to remarks made by Annie Wells when she the "desperate efforts" by Mr Matheson to justify his expenses claim had been "riddled with lies, cover-ups and the need for us all to suspend our disbelief."

Mr Swinney said that if a constituent was facing disciplinary action at work and their employer made similar comments, he would “come down on that employer like a tonne of bricks”.

Tory leader Douglas Ross said the comments were "incredible and indefensible."

“He told us when asking for our support to make him First Minister, he would be First Minister for all of Scotland.

“What Scotland is seeing is he’s a First Minister that backs his pals.”

Labour's Anas Sarwar said Mr Swinney had "demeaned" his office.

He said “The Former SNP Health Secretary Michael Matheson misled the media, the public and this Parliament.

“John Swinney has demeaned himself, the Parliament and the office of First Minister by attempting to defend the indefensible.

“Two weeks in and the pretence of a new kind of government has been shattered – it is still party first and country second with the SNP."

Mr Matheson first came under scrutiny last November when the Daily Telegraph uncovered a £10,935.74 data roaming bill.

He initially agreed to pay £3,000 from his taxpayer-funded expenses, with the Scottish Parliament picking up the rest.

However, days later, after journalists and MSPs queried the charge, he agreed to pay the full amount from his own pocket.

At first, he claimed the bill was the result of parliamentary work while on a family holiday in Morrocco and a misunderstanding with a new sim card.

He then told MSPs in an emotional statement on November 16 that he had discovered his sons had been watching football during the family trip.

He said he had been told by his wife on November 9 that the teenagers had used his parliamentary device as a wifi hotspot.

However, on November 13, when asked directly if there was "any personal use" of the device during the family holiday, he told reporters: "No”

It also emerged that he met with parliamentary authorities, including Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone during the period and did not tell them his boys were responsible for racking up the charges.

In his statement, Mr Whitfield said "the standards of conduct expected from Members of the Scottish Parliament" had not been met by Mr Matheson.

Month-long bans have been handed out before. The Scottish Socialist Party's MSPs in 2005 were penalised for disrupting chamber business by protesting about the G8 summit.Ex-SNP minister Mark McDonald was also suspended for a month for twice breaking the MSPs code of conduct.

