Visser in fact found it so relaxing he fell asleep during the procedure!

“Actually, it was a very wonderful experience and I fell asleep when they took the hairs out of the donor area,” said Tim who played for Scotland. “It’s very comfortable and the doctors are very reassuring. I was watching them do it, but I couldn’t feel a thing. It was remarkably easy.”

Although he wasn’t particularly self-conscious about his receding hairline, Tim had no hesitation about undergoing a hair transplant.

“I think it is very normal nowadays for men to get it done,” he said. “When I realised, I could make my hair better, then why would I not?”

Another delighted Seneca patient's before and after pictures

After researching the clinics offering treatments, he concluded that Seneca was “one of the best out there” – a conclusion that was confirmed by his treatment.

“I quickly realised how professional a set-up it is,” said Tim. “My consultation in Melville Street in Edinburgh was fantastic. It’s a great location, a beautiful building and the staff are very professional. I was made very welcome on arrival and the consultant explained what would happen and the best approach for my hair.

“We decided there and then about what exactly we would do. It was all very smooth and very customer focused, which was good to see, and the aftercare was excellent.”

Professional boxer Paddy Reilly trains hard and looks after his appearance but was becoming self-conscious about his receding hairline.

However, while he wanted to address the problem, he was initially apprehensive about having a hair transplant – only to find it was like “going to your pal’s house”.

“When I came in at the start, I was quite worried about being in discomfort and pain, but I couldn’t feel anything at all,” he said. “I didn’t even feel the anaesthetic jags as they were just a small prick to the skin. I was really surprised and over the moon with what’s happened and the detail in the hairline. It was exactly what I was looking for and I am happy with the outcome. The guys are brilliant.”

Before the treatment Paddy said his hair had started receding quite badly and he realised this could only grow worse as he grew older.

“I look after myself and I am always in the gym, but I was a wee bit self-conscious about my hairline and I just wanted to get it filled in a bit,” he said.

“I was nervous, but it is just like going into your pal’s house as they are very friendly, they offer you drinks and there’s a relaxed atmosphere. Everybody is so professional and down-to-earth, and they make you feel at home. I trust them and recommend it to anybody that needs work done. The aftercare is fantastic too.”

Paddy and Tim are just two of the many thousands of people Seneca Medical Group has treated for hair loss. With a track record of over 35 years of experience, Seneca has provided effective treatment to more than 43,000 people suffering from hair loss, while also training and certifying more than 160 doctors and nurses in hair restoration procedures.

Considered the number one hair transplant clinic in Europe, Seneca has won many awards and uses the Direct FUE Hair Transplant technique, an advanced medical procedure for effectively addressing hair loss. With hair transplant results that are expected to last a lifetime, it offers a natural appearance that helps to instil confidence in those who choose it.

Unlike other techniques, the Direct FUE Hair Transplant is a minimally invasive procedure that does not involve graft processing or the creation of reception holes prior to graft placement.

Instead, it utilises a specialised implanter device to ensure precise control over the direction, depth, and angle of each graft, resulting in a 100% natural outcome.

This technique effectively addresses permanent hair loss caused by factors like androgenetic alopecia and offers a more natural and denser look. It also causes less trauma to the scalp, leading to faster recovery times, which makes it arguably a superior choice for many patients.

Seneca Medical Group has clinics all over Europe, including Glasgow, and has diagnostic centres in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

senecamd.com