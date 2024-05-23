From breakfast rolls in Milngavie to celebratory dinners in Fort William and everything from haunted inns to historic distilleries in between, here’s our food and drink guide to the route.

Café Alba

Main Street, Milngavie

What better way to prepare yourself for a test of physical endurance than a full Scottish breakfast complete with bacon, lorne sausage, tattie scones a strong mug of tea to boot?

Café Alba is located in Milngavie at the very start of the West Highland Way and offers ample opportunity to fuel up for the road ahead.

Ask for a scone to go for later if you have the room in your backpack.

Glengoyne Distillery

Dumgoyne

A tourist attraction that’s bound to appeal to anyone in your group who is more into whisky tastings than walking boots.

Just a short detour on your way to Drymen will take you to the Glengoyne Distillery where you can book a tour to learn all about “the slowest stills in Scotland” and a hidden waterfall once used to make an illicit spirit.

Just don’t get too distracted…there’s a long way to go.

Oak Tree Inn

Balmaha, Loch Lomond

At this family-run inn on the east shores of Loch Lomond a warm welcome is always guaranteed as well as a menu that’s approved by none other than Sir Billy Connoly.

Follow in the Big Yin’s footsteps and order a plate of mince and tatties by the roaring open fire.

There’s also regular live music to take your mind off any pesky blisters that may have started to form by now.

Drovers Inn

Inveranan, Arrochar

Not for the faint of heart, this inn is claimed to be the “most haunted in Scotland” with many a strange tale of ghostly happenings reported by its guests.

Anyone brave enough to book an overnight stay (or even just a restorative meal) will be rewarded with pub classics like steak and Guinness pie, homemade lasagne or breaded scampi and chips.

Maybe leave a nightlight on, just in case.

Inveronan Hotel

Bridge of Ochry, Argyll

The team behind this charming restaurant and hotel in Bridge of Ochry believe that a visit should be a special experience for all guests, “whether you are walking the West Highland Way or simply looking for a comfortable break in breathtaking seclusion”.

Their website is a treasure trove for all manner of hints and tips for walking the famous route while an on-site shop open from early each morning is a handy way to stock up on nibbles and treats for the day ahead.

The Real Food Café

Tyndrum, Crianlarich

An “iconic roadside diner”, the Real Food Café, is open seven days a week throughout breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The site of former site of a derelict Little Chef was transformed by owner Sarah Heward in 2005 and is now known across the country for its award-winning fish and chips from spicy haddock nuggets to a nostalgic favourite of fish finger sandwiches.

Any gluten-free adventurers will be happy to note their efforts to cater to dietary requirements with an alternative menu of chip shop classics too.

Kingshouse Hotel

Glencoe

You would be hard-pressed to find anywhere in Scotland that rivals the stunning natural beauty of Glencoe.

Take it all in from the comfort of the Kingshouse Hotel which prides itself on offering “the essential West Highland Way stopover” and dinner dishes of locally sourced goodness like Loch Etive seatrout or treacle cured estate venison with fondant potato and wilted cabbage.

By this point in your trek, you’ll definitely have earned a quick dram at the Climbers Bar before bed too.

Tailrace Inn

Kinlochleven

The Tailrace Inn is a cosy spot nestled at the head of Loch Leven that promises a Highland approach to hospitality that means “no one is ever turned away hungry”.

Take the weight off your feet in the lounge bar and savour the indulgence of a cheese and haggis-topped steak burger after a long day of walking.

Grog & Gruel

High Street, Fort William

For an impressive 30 years, this traditional alehouse and restaurant has created a welcoming space where “travellers tell tales of their days out exploring the magnificent West Highlands”.

It’s a must-visit for beer enthusiasts, with a bar stocked full of locally or regionally brewed ales and craft lagers.

Or there’s a selection of close to 100 whiskies to choose from if that’s your preferred tipple.

The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree

Achintore Road, Fort William

Celebrate your incredible achievement after reaching the end point of the West Highland Way with dinner reservations at The Silly Goose.

There you’ll find a Highland fine dining experience driven by seasonal Scottish produce, “unwavering enthusiasm, and boundless creativity” as well as an outdoor garden that’s ideal for raising a toast in the summer evenings.