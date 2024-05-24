The British Heart Foundation has awarded the University of Edinburgh £5 million funding to support its 'world-class' cardiovascular disease research over the next five years, the charity has announced.
The funding will support the university to "cultivate a world-class research environment that encourages collaboration, inclusion and innovation, and where visionary scientists can drive lifesaving breakthroughs", the charity said.
Welcoming the announcement, Professor David Newby, BHF Duke of Edinburgh Professor of Cardiology at the University of Edinburgh, said: “We are delighted to be the recipient of this prestigious award which will enable us to deliver a step-change in our research into heart and circulatory diseases, stroke, vascular dementia and diabetes.
"The award will accelerate our drive to identify new discoveries across disciplines and to establish the next generation of science and scientific researchers with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of our patients.”
Professor Bryan Williams, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to continue to support research at the University of Edinburgh addressing the biggest challenges in cardiovascular disease.
"This funding recognises the incredible research happening at Edinburgh and will help to further its reputation as a global leader in the field.
“With generous donations from our supporters, this funding will attract the brightest talent, power cutting-edge science, and unlock lifesaving discoveries that can turn the tide on the devastation caused by heart and circulatory diseases.”
The Edinburgh award is part of a £35 million boost to UK cardiovascular disease research from the British Heart Foundation. The funding comes from the charity’s Research Excellence Awards funding scheme.
David McColgan, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “It is great news that the University of Edinburgh has once again been recognised as a centre of research excellence. Scotland has a strong tradition of leading the way in cardiovascular research and today's announcement will further reinforce this for years to come."
The funding also aims to break down the silos that have traditionally existed in research, encouraging collaboration between experts from diverse fields.
First launched in 2008, the University of Edinburgh has previously received nearly £14 million funding through the BHF’s Research Excellence Awards funding scheme to date.
