A 64-year-old man has been charged with spying on behalf of Russia.
Howard Michael Phillips of Harlow has been charged under section three of the National Security Act, which relates to "assisting a foreign intelligence service".
It has been confirmed that the country to which the charge relates is Russia.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "On Thursday, 16 May, a 64-year-old man was arrested in central London. He was arrested and detained under section 27 of the National Security Act (NSA), 2023.
"A warrant of further detention was obtained at Westminster Magistrates' Court meaning he could be detained up until Thursday, 23 May, and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the CPS authorised the charge as above.
"As part of the investigation, which is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, officers also searched an address in the Hertfordshire area and an address in the Essex area. Both searches are now complete.
"The arrest is not connected to any other recent charges or investigations linked to NSA offences, and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public in connection with this matter."
