She was pronounced dead at a house in Fernieside Crescent in the south-east of the Scottish capital on Tuesday.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at the property at about 8.25am that day.

Parker, of Edinburgh, is also accused of attempting to murder a 55-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.