He is now responsible for the Perthshire hotel's kitchen brigade of over 100 chefs and 40 stewards.

Pictured: New Gleneagles executive chef Darron Bunn (Image: Supplied)

He said: “To be given the chance to make my mark on Gleneagles and take my place in its story is a career-defining moment.

"Taking all the skills I’ve gathered over the past 32 years and putting them into practice here is a chance of a lifetime – it will test me and I’m seizing that challenge with excitement.

“I’m taking the reins of a successful and iconic culinary destination.

“The food at Gleneagles has maintained its place on the culinary map for generations and has already been on an incredible journey of improvement over the past five years.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of the century of chefs who’ve walked these corridors before me and I feel the weight of that history.”

Putting to use past experience as group executive chef at Daylesford Organic and Goodwood Estate and chef patron of The Greyhound Michelin-starred pub in Hampshire, Bunn hopes to enhance guest experience at Gleneagles through menu development.

He said: “People’s tastes and interests are ever-evolving and hospitality businesses need to be ready to adapt. There’s a much greater interest now not just in food provenance and sustainability, but in health and wellbeing.

“That’s where the future of gastronomy lies.

“Nobody wants to come to a five-star hotel to be lectured about healthy eating or sustainability but many want the option to make responsible choices.

“Those types of lifestyle preferences need to be reframed so that vegan dishes, vegetarian options and foods which support good gut health are not simply a footnote at the end of a menu full of meat options but are woven unapologetically into the heart of all our dining experiences.”

Of the new appointment, Gleneagles’ managing director, Conor O’Leary, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Darron, who will greatly enhance our team and support us in the delivery of our ambitious plans to strengthen our reputation among the finest hospitality destinations in the world.

"At Gleneagles, every single culinary experience must be exceptional, and each dish, from the plate of lobster to the simple sandwich, demands the same level of care and consideration.

"Darron brings a wealth of experience across that full culinary spectrum, from Michelin-starred dining to brasserie cuisine, and will be an expert custodian of our kitchens.

“What sets Gleneagles apart from other hospitality businesses is its drive for continual improvement and innovation.

“There is enormous opportunity to embellish, enhance and evolve the offering across all our dining outlets and we look forward to seeing Darron contribute to our future success.”