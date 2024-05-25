They have sent messages to all MPs and MSPs, including the First Minister and the Prime Minister in the past few days saying that the match should not be played along with the return fixture.

The Show Israel The Red Card group say that they should all push to get an immediate suspension of the Israeli Football Association from the world football governing body FIFA and its European equivalent UEFA.

They have indicated that there are double standards between how the authorities have dealt with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and how Israel is being treated.

The Herald understands that the group Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee (GGECommittee) which has been soliciting for tickets are preparing a stunt at Hampden as part of a continued protest at the game on May 31.

Spectators have been banned from the match between Scotland Women and Israel Women with the SFA saying the decision over the European Championship qualifier was made after its "stadium operations team were alerted to the potential for planned disruptions" at the Group B2 game.

The return women's international, which is scheduled to be played in Hungary on June 4, is also to be played without fans in the stadium.

Decisions to play those games without supporters come amid public protests over Israel's continued military operation in Gaza.

The SFA says it had "no option" but to play the Hampden match behind closed doors because of the updated intelligence and "following extensive security consultations with all key parties".

It is understood that to appease the anti-Israel lobby and refuse to play the games would result in two forfeited matches and Scotland's Women would lose 3-0 twice.

SFA say that is for UEFA to determine whether Israel participate in the competition or not.

Ticket sales for Friday’s game had previously been limited to members of the official Scotland Supporters Club or to those to have attended previous women’s matches to reduce the risk of anti-Israeli protests.

Protesters have been trying to get round the regulations regarding tickets for the Hampden match by appealing to fans for any briefs.

A circular asks supporters to email or direct message if anyone had tickets to offer under the banner: "Show Israeli Genocide The Red Card".

It says: "The strict criteria means only those who have attended one of the previous women’s games or are in the supporters club can apply! "

The Scottish Friends of Palestine has said that the plan is to have a mass demonstration in response to the SFA's stance in the wake of Israel's response to the October 7 Hamas attacks and thousands are expected.

"They want it to be business as usual but there will be disruption," said a spokeswoman. "There will be thousands there and that in itself should stand for something. A stunt is being organised.

"The main argument here is the stark difference in the way Russia is treated after invading Ukraine compared to Israel.

"Despite it being the world's longest... occupation [of Gaza], Israel is allowed to compete without exception in world events.

"These include the recent Eurovision Song Contest and sports tournaments such as the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifier, two examples out of many where Russia remains barred due to its invasion of Ukraine."

A mass email from the Show Israel the Red Card in the wake of the SFA decision to play the game behind closed doors says that MSPs and MPs should act.

It points out that last month, three former Supreme Court justices joined more than 600 members of the British legal profession in calling for the government to halt arms sales to Israel, saying Britain may be complicit in genocide in Gaza.

The judges, barristers and legal academics said: "The provision of military assistance and material to Israel may render the UK complicit in genocide as well as serious breaches of International Humanitarian Law," and Britain must use any leverage it could to persuade Israel to change course in the conflict.

It said that the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) has called on FIFA, UEFA and all member associations to "condemn the atrocities committed in Palestine and the war crimes in Gaza, and the killing of innocent civilians including players, coaches, referees and officials, along with the destruction of football infrastructure".

It says that the PFA want the Israeli Football Association to be isolated from all football related activities "until the cessation of Israeli acts of agression".

The politicians were told: "There is a growing demand in Scotland for the Scottish Football Association (SFA) to hear the plea of the PFA and to answer their call. How can we play a football match whilst innocent civilians, predominantly women and children, are being killed at a rate that exceeds the death toll of any other major conflict of recent years? Over 36,000 people have been killed, including doctors, journalists and humanitarian aid workers.

"The SFA cannot claim to be apolitical. In recent times, the SFA has promoted several political causes, including support for Ukraine, Black Lives Matter, ‘Kick Racism Out of Football’ and the LGBT community. Support for Ukraine extended to Ukrainian flags used as corner flags at an international match.

Flashback to June, 2022, when Scotland played Ukraine at Hampden after the Russian invasion where support for peace and Ukraine was on official screens.

"The SFA has announced that the Scotland v Israel, Women's Euro 2025 qualifying fixtures on 31 May 2024, at Hampden, and on 4 June 2024, will be behind closed doors. Let us go a step further. We ask that you petition the SFA and ask that they refuse to fulfil the Scotland v Israel fixtures and call for the immediate suspension of the Israeli Football Association from FIFA and UEFA."

The SFA said measures were in place to provide an automatic and full refund to those supporters who have already purchased tickets for this match.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the decision, but the safety of supporters, players, team staff and officials is of paramount importance," the SFA said.

The SFA was asked to respond to the planned campaign of disruption.

Scotland are level on points with Serbia at the top of their group after one win and a draw, with Israel bottom having lost two games.

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has insisted he would lead his team - regardless of how comfortable he was with the game going ahead - after naming his squad for the double-header.

"As a head coach, I am not in control of these circumstances," he said. "Focus remains on qualifying for the Euros and giving the best to the team and protecting the players to ensure we can perform to the best level.

"UEFA has put us in a position where we have to play these games, with Israel in this group. We cannot control anything else.

"When we meet in every camp we analyse the challenge we are going to face. On this occasion we will discuss with the leadership group what is necessary to be done to make sure we are in the best scenario to compete home and away.

"Whether I'm comfortable or not from my personal view, the job has to be done for Scotland and I remain focused on the role."

An SFA spokesman said: "The Scottish FA, like all participating national associations, is obliged to fulfil fixtures under the terms of the tournament regulations."