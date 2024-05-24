A historic manufacturer that has been making industrial pumps at the same site in Glasgow for 138 years has been named "company of the year" at the Scottish Engineering awards.
ClydeUnion Pumps, now part of US engineering giant Celeros Flow Technology, was awarded the accolade last night a a ceremony in Glasgow. The company, whose roots trace back to the foundation of G&J Weir in 1871, has been manufacturing from its current site in Cathcart on the south side of the city since 1886.
“We are so proud to receive this recognition, particularly given the quality of the entries from our peers this year," Celeros director of global engineering Gary Walker said.
"The award is a testament to the ClydeUnion Pumps team, our customers and partners, who have all contributed to making the brand into a global leader in the manufacture and maintenance of safety-critical industrial pumps."
A total of eight companies and seven young engineers received awards for their outstanding performance within the industry, with the young engineer of the year award for 2024 (YEYA24) presented to Ross McPhillie of RUA Life Sciences for his role in developing a prosthetic heart valve prototype that is transitioning to commercialisation.
The YEYA24 runner up trophies were awarded to Ewan Ferguson of Consarc Engineering for his project solving issues with a customer’s vacuum furnace, and also to Ross Herbert of Leonardo for establishing a UK additive manufacturing community to drive innovation within the aerospace supply chain.
Bruce Wood, Deacon of The Incorporation of Hammermen of Glasgow quoted, “Once again the standard of young engineers entering the competition has been inspiring, with outstanding presentations revealing the depth of engineering talent that Scotland can be proud of," said Bruce Wood, deacon of The Incorporation of Hammermen of Glasgow. "Choosing a winner amongst such high standards is always difficult, but in Ross McPhillie of RUA Life Sciences, we have a worthy winner."
The 2024 president’s award was presented to Collins Aerospace in Prestwick, while Matthew Algie received the engineering excellence award for the overhaul of its coffee roasting operation.
READ MORE: What is going on with apprenticeships in Scotland?
The sustainable development award was presented to THREE60 Energy, and Hydrasun received the manufacturing excellence award. Linn Products took home the award for innovation excellence, and the top recognition for business transformation went to Wallace McDowall Ltd.
Almond Engineering won top prize in the skills excellence category. Rounding out the remaining individual prizes were Jennifer Mackay of Ferguson Marine as graduate apprentice of the year, and Zack More of Glendale Mouldings as modern apprentice of the year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here