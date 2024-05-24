“We are so proud to receive this recognition, particularly given the quality of the entries from our peers this year," Celeros director of global engineering Gary Walker said.

ClydeUnion Pumps has been manufacturing from the same site in Cathcart since 1886

"The award is a testament to the ClydeUnion Pumps team, our customers and partners, who have all contributed to making the brand into a global leader in the manufacture and maintenance of safety-critical industrial pumps."

A total of eight companies and seven young engineers received awards for their outstanding performance within the industry, with the young engineer of the year award for 2024 (YEYA24) presented to Ross McPhillie of RUA Life Sciences for his role in developing a prosthetic heart valve prototype that is transitioning to commercialisation.

The YEYA24 runner up trophies were awarded to Ewan Ferguson of Consarc Engineering for his project solving issues with a customer’s vacuum furnace, and also to Ross Herbert of Leonardo for establishing a UK additive manufacturing community to drive innovation within the aerospace supply chain.

Bruce Wood, Deacon of The Incorporation of Hammermen of Glasgow quoted, “Once again the standard of young engineers entering the competition has been inspiring, with outstanding presentations revealing the depth of engineering talent that Scotland can be proud of," said Bruce Wood, deacon of The Incorporation of Hammermen of Glasgow. "Choosing a winner amongst such high standards is always difficult, but in Ross McPhillie of RUA Life Sciences, we have a worthy winner."

The 2024 president’s award was presented to Collins Aerospace in Prestwick, while Matthew Algie received the engineering excellence award for the overhaul of its coffee roasting operation.

The sustainable development award​ was presented to THREE60 Energy, and Hydrasun received the manufacturing excellence award. Linn Products took home the award for innovation excellence, and the top recognition for business transformation went to Wallace McDowall Ltd.

Almond Engineering won top prize in the skills excellence category. Rounding out the remaining individual prizes were Jennifer Mackay of Ferguson Marine as graduate apprentice of the year, and Zack More of Glendale Mouldings as modern apprentice of the year.