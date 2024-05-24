Ms Davidson joins Lovell, which is part of Morgan Sindall Group, with nearly 30 years of experience in the new home market. She previously led sales teams at Living by Robertson, Avant Homes (formerly Bett Homes), Charles Church Homes and Balfour Beatty Homes.

Ms Davidson said: "This is an exciting time to join Lovell as the company shifts gears to double the number of homes being built. I have always been committed to having a collaborative culture where team members support one another, and I will be bringing that mindset to Lovell to allow our team to deliver the best possible customer service to enable us to deliver Lovell's ambitious objectives."

Lovell currently has three active projects in Scotland - Glow Garren in Hamilton, The Crossings in South Queensferry, and Oakwood Edge in Mayfield – and plans to launch a number of new developments which will deliver a combined total of around 400 homes.

Tony Rankin, managing director of Lovell in Scotland, said: "Margaret Davidson is a fantastic addition to our growing team. Her proven track record within the new home market will be crucial as we work to meet our growth targets.

"With her guidance, we are confident in our capacity to increase our sales and continue to provide much-needed high-quality homes throughout Scotland.”