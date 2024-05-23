Flooding has caused widespread traffic disruption in Edinburgh.
The A720 Edinburgh Bypass is currently closed in both directions near to Dreghorn due to flooding affecting the carriageway.
Traffic Scotland is reporting heavy traffic on approach, with delays of approximately 30 minute delays back to to Gilmerton and 40 minutes eastbound back from the M8.
Police Scotland has taken to X to advise drivers to avoid the area.
UPDATE❗ ⌚19:23— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 23, 2024
🛣️ #A720 Dreghorn
⛔CLOSED in both directions due to flooding affecting the carriageway
🚘 Traffic heavy on the approach back from Gilmerton- Approx 30 minute delay
Approx 40 minute delay Eastbound back from the #M8❗@SETrunkRoads @edintravel pic.twitter.com/XuLluYQOAK
