An American airline has launched its first route between Scotland and the United States.
JetBlue’s first flight from Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday marks the start of a daily summer seasonal service to New York’s JFK Airport “bringing signature low-fares and great service to the United Kingdom’s second most popular tourism destination”.
Flights from Edinburgh will operate daily on JetBlue’s Airbus A321neo with Mint aircraft with 16 redesigned Mint Suite seats, 144 core seats and Airbus’ enhanced cabin. The A321neo with Mint features an average 20 per cent increase in fuel efficiency and up to 500 nautical miles in additional range.
The move was welcomed by Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport. He said: “We are excited to see another new airline and tailfin as JetBlue adds Edinburgh Airport to its fast-growing European network.
“Transatlantic travel from Edinburgh has been a real success story and adding more capacity to New York opens up another route for passengers to travel to and from Scotland and the USA, bringing our two countries even closer together."
He added: “It’s always great to see a new airline make its home in Edinburgh and we are really looking forward to welcoming JetBlue’s passengers and our new colleagues to Scotland’s capital.”
Marty St George, president of JetBlue, said: “JetBlue has redefined transatlantic travel by introducing low fares and great service in markets dominated by high fare legacy carriers.
"We look forward to connecting Scotland and the Northeast this summer with our award-winning Mint and core service that will bring this signature JetBlue experience to Edinburgh."
Jim Fairlie, Scottish Connectivity Minister, said: "I’m delighted to see JetBlue’s new Edinburgh to New York JFK flight take off, as it will help enhance Scotland’s direct connectivity to the US and strengthen important links for business connectivity, exports, and inbound tourism.
“This is the first time JetBlue has served Scotland and it demonstrates the confidence they have in the Scottish market.
"It also strengthens Edinburgh Airport’s case for establishing a US pre-clearance border facility to help make travel more seamless and provide added benefits for Scottish businesses and visitors.”
