A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a dog walker who was shot on a country path in Aberfeldy.
Police Scotland said that the man is in custody and is being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.
The body of retired groundsman Brian Low, 65, was discovered in the Pitllie area on the outskirts of the town on Saturday, 17 February this year. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Low, 65, who had been walking his dog, was found dead on a remote track with his black Labrador safe by his side.
His death was initially treated as “medical or non-suspicious” – however, concerns around the wound Mr Low had suffered were raised on Wednesday February 21 during an initial medical examination, and the police major investigation team was called in.
Police were criticised over the delay in launching an investigation, with fears that vital evidence had been lost from the crime scene.
Scotland’s police watchdog the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Low in the wake of the delay in treating his death as murder.
Officers have spoken to hundreds of people in the area during the course of the investigation.
A police Scotland statement said: “A 75-year-old man has today, Friday, 24 May, 2024, been arrested in connection with the death of Brian Low in Aberfeldy.
“The arrested man is in custody being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.
“As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.”
