With a General Election only six weeks away, many across Scotland will be looking to sort out everything they need before heading to the polls.
The election will take place during the Scottish school summer holidays, meaning many will be out of the country during the vote.
If you're going on a family vacation during the election, here is everything you need to know before applying for a postal vote.
What is a postal vote?
A postal vote is a type of ballot that allows applicants to vote from their homes ahead of polling day. This is then posted back and counted.
According to the UK Government website, you are allowed to apply for a postal vote for the following electoral events:
- General elections and other UK Parliamentary elections
- Local elections in England (including mayors)
- Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales
- Referendums
- MP recall petitions
How to register for a postal vote in Scotland
To register for a postal vote ahead of the General Election, you should visit the UK Government website where you will see a large 'Start Now' button.
It states that before applying, you will need the following:
- The address where you are registered to vote
- Your National Insurance number or other identity documents, for example, a passport
- The specific date of the election or referendum you want to make a postal vote, if you only want a one-off postal vote
You will also need to upload a photograph of your handwritten signature in black ink.
If you cannot provide a signature, you may be able to apply for a postal vote signature waiver within the service.
You may also be asked for further documentation to prove your identity.
What is the deadline for a postal vote ahead of the 2024 General Election?
According to the Electoral Commission, the deadline to register for a postal vote at the upcoming General Election is Wednesday, June 19.
The organisation adds: "You must also be registered to vote by 11:59pm on Tuesday 18 June."
