The property also has detailed residential planning consent for 13 apartments, two commercial units and a new nursery.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire the heritable interest of a centrally located property in a highly regarded area which is also one of the best residential neighbourhoods in the west of Scotland," said Jonathan McManus, who is overseeing the sale.

“With an existing stable rental income and the prospect of residential and commercial development readily at hand, we expect to see significant interest from the investor and developer communities from whom offers over £1.35m are invited.”

Exchange House is located with access to free parking, while amenities on the doorstep include The Co-op, Pizza Hut and Bearsden Station Bar & Restaurant. A wider array of retail, leisure and hospitality outlets are to be found at Drymen Road and Bearsden Cross, located a short distance to the north.

Drymen Road forms part of the main bus route and trains from Bearsden Station, a one-minute walk from the property and just a 20 minute journey into Glasgow’s Queen Street and Central stations.

DM Hall has a network of offices across Scotland and the North of England with the recent addition of new offices in Carlisle and Kendal. The firm is headed up by managing partner John McHugh, who replaced Eric Curran at the beginning of this year.