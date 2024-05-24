The volume, which is now out of print, was put together by editors Hanna Dyka and Dr Peter Kormylo.

Hanna is a teacher, translator and editor who recently moved to Edinburgh from Ukraine. Dr Kormylo is a retired teacher from Dumfries and the son of a Ukrainian father and Scottish mother. He is also a Past President of the Burns Howff Club.

The pair presented the copy of Robert Burns: Selected Works to Susan Taylor, Special Collections Librarian at The Mitchell, at an event on Thursday 23 May.

The event featured recitals of Burns’ poetry in Ukrainian and Scots as well as a performance of one of Scotland’s National Bard’s songs.

Hanna Dyka (left) Dr Peter Kormylo and Susan Taylor with the book (Image: Glasgow Life)

Susan Taylor, Special Collections Librarian at The Mitchell Library, said: “This special volume of Ukrainian translations is a wonderful addition to The Mitchell Library. It also shows the cultural impact Burns has had in Ukraine and outside of Scotland. Generous donations like this help The Mitchell continue to grow its world-class Burns collection, which can be enjoyed by both locals and visitors.”

The donation highlights the strong relationships and links between Scotland and Ukraine. In February, Glasgow City Council announced the twinning of Glasgow with the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in a show of solidarity and support.

Glasgow has also provided hundreds of Ukrainian people with accommodation and support since Russia’s invasion.

Dr Kormylo has also donated a copy of his book, Scotland's Ukrainians - Their Story. The book provides a social history of the Ukrainian Community in Scotland during the last 100 years.

Hanna Dyka and Dr Peter Kormylo, co-editors of Robert Burns: Selected Works, said: “We chose to dedicate both editions of translations to the memory of all those Ukrainian writers, scholars, and students who, throughout the centuries since his death, have been inspired by the genius of Robert Burns.

“The Mitchell Library’s world-class Burns Collection is the ideal home for this special volume.”

The Mitchell Library is home to one of the largest and growing Burns collections in the world. It contains over 5,000 items and is a source for academic and popular research.

It is administered by Glasgow Life, the arms-length organisation which leads culture and sport in Scotland’s biggest city.