Proposals for student housing at a location originally used as a railway service site have been recommended for approval.
Developer Glencairn submitted the plans for student housing for 206 and a community unit which is also to house a parent and pregnancy charity.
The application stated the brownfield Dundee Street and Dundee Terrace site "appears to have been utilised to service the adjacent historic railway line".
City of Edinburgh Council officials said the proposals, which followed consultation, are recommended to be granted.
"Overall, the proposal complies with the development plan … the principle of development is acceptable, and the proposal will contribute to local, compact, and sustainable living and 20-minute neighbourhoods," planners said.
"The proposed development will support placemaking and is of an appropriate scale, form, and design. It is in a sustainable location and will complement the vitality and viability of Dundee Street Local Centre."
They added: "The impact on amenity of neighbouring properties is not unreasonable and future occupiers will have a satisfactory living environment, with the use of conditions.
"The proposal is acceptable, and the recommendation is to grant permission, subject to a financial contribution towards healthcare infrastructure."
It said the plans are for the "creation of managed student accommodation units, with a mix of studios and cluster flats, that will seek to ease the current student homelessness crisis acknowledged by the council".
It will include a car-free development that promotes cycling, walking and use of public transport and "the positive redevelopment of an under utilised brownfield site on the edge of the city centre and within a prominent street scene location in the Dalry/Fountainbridge community".
Glencairn, founded in 2011, is an Edinburgh developer that specialises in brownfield and derelict building redevelopment with a focus on the residential and student sectors.
Councillors will discuss the application at a meeting on Wednesday.
