A revolution in how we heat our homes in Scotland has started. We are beginning to disconnect our homes from the gas that has warmed many of the country's buildings since the 1970s.
Arriving in its place comes the heat pump and the heat network. The advent of these technologies has been slow, with only 6,000 heat pumps installed last year. But it is coming and is a particularly key element of how we in Scotland can reduce emissions and fight climate change.
Over the past few years The Herald produced ground-breaking coverage of the politics, industry issues and research behind the shift taking place.
For The Herald's fifth special series this year, Heat Pumps: Myths, Truths and Costs, we decided to look beyond the political debate, dig into the research, talk to the experts, and track down stories of people who have installed and lived with heat pumps.
Day One
How we heat our homes is changing. Why The Herald is investigating heat pumps
Heat pumps are coming. Whether these will be giant heat pumps warming district heat schemes, smaller individual air-source heat pumps, or networked ground source heat pumps fuelling streets or buildings, the chances are that in the coming years a heat pump will become part of your life. That's why The Herald has dedicated our latest series to home heating. Vicky Allan explains.
How noisy are heat pumps? Testing the decibels on the 'window rattlers'
One of the most frequently heard concerns about air source heat pumps is that they are noisy. A school in Norfolk was ordered to turn off its heat pumps because of complaints from neighbours about the noise. Famously, Lord Willie Haughey, founder of City Facilities Management Holdings, called them “window rattlers”. But are the noise from heat pumps really an issue? We put it to the test.
Decarbonising Scotland's tenements. Can you fit a heat pump in an old flat?
There’s a prevailing belief that air-source heat pumps aren’t an option for older tenements. Just how true is this, and how can those that live in older tenements help to decarbonise?
Ultimate heat pump explainer: Truths, myths, costs – and can they take our cold?
Vicky Allan takes on the frequently asked questions, the myths, the costs, and dispels the spin on heat pumps in this ultimate explainer.
