For The Herald's fifth special series this year, Heat Pumps: Myths, Truths and Costs, we decided to look beyond the political debate, dig into the research, talk to the experts, and track down stories of people who have installed and lived with heat pumps.

Day One

Heat pumps are coming. Whether these will be giant heat pumps warming district heat schemes, smaller individual air-source heat pumps, or networked ground source heat pumps fuelling streets or buildings, the chances are that in the coming years a heat pump will become part of your life. That's why The Herald has dedicated our latest series to home heating. Vicky Allan explains.

One of the most frequently heard concerns about air source heat pumps is that they are noisy. A school in Norfolk was ordered to turn off its heat pumps because of complaints from neighbours about the noise. Famously, Lord Willie Haughey, founder of City Facilities Management Holdings, called them “window rattlers”. But are the noise from heat pumps really an issue? We put it to the test.

There’s a prevailing belief that air-source heat pumps aren’t an option for older tenements. Just how true is this, and how can those that live in older tenements help to decarbonise?

Vicky Allan takes on the frequently asked questions, the myths, the costs, and dispels the spin on heat pumps in this ultimate explainer.