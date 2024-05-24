The crash occurred near the junction with the B742, Coylton to Dalrymple road and involved the man’s black Tesla Model 3, a black Vauxhall Agila and a grey Audi Q4.

The 49-year-old driver of the Tesla was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

The female driver of the Audi was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment and then discharged. The male driver and female passenger in the Vauxhall did not require medical treatment.

Police Sergeant Gordon Stewart of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and have not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened at around 2am on Friday, 24 May 2024. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2461 of Thursday, 23 May, 2024.