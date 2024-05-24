A man has died after his Tesla Model 3 was involved in a three-car crash near Ayr.
Police have appealed for witnesses following the collision on the A713, Ayr to Castle Douglas road on Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred near the junction with the B742, Coylton to Dalrymple road and involved the man’s black Tesla Model 3, a black Vauxhall Agila and a grey Audi Q4.
The 49-year-old driver of the Tesla was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.
READ MORE: Man dies in East Ayrshire Motorcyle crash near Kilmarnock
The female driver of the Audi was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment and then discharged. The male driver and female passenger in the Vauxhall did not require medical treatment.
Police Sergeant Gordon Stewart of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.
READ MORE: Woman dies following two-vehicle A9 crash at Slochd
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and have not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
“The road re-opened at around 2am on Friday, 24 May 2024. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash.”
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2461 of Thursday, 23 May, 2024.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here