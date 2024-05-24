Two men have died following a vehicle crash in the Highlands.

The car left the road and entered the water off the A87 near the Invergarry Hotel around 8am on Friday morning.

The men, aged 27 and 31, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

Emergency services remain in attendance at the scene.

The A87 is currently closed at the junction with the A82, with diversions in place.

 