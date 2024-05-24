King Charles III has become patron of his former Scottish school Gordonstoun, taking over the role from his late father, Prince Philip.
It was here that the head of state secured his five O-Levels and two A-Levels, allowing him to study archaeology and anthropology at Trinity College Cambridge.
Discussing the news, school principal Lisa Kerr said: “We are honoured that His Majesty has accepted patronage of the Gordonstoun Association.
“As our most prominent former student, His Majesty exemplifies so many of the qualities we seek to instil in our students, notably a lifelong commitment to service.
Not difficult to come up with a #timelapsetuesday on sunny summer days here at #Gordonstoun - when the campus looks at its beautiful best! #thereismoreinyou #charactereducation #boardingschool pic.twitter.com/oP0SJzL5y7— Gordonstoun (@gordonstoun) May 21, 2024
“That His Majesty has chosen a patronage of our alumni body is a great honour both for the school and all members of the Gordonstoun Association.
“We look forward to His Majesty’s engagement and support with the association and its members in the years to come.”
What is Gordonstoun? Everything you need to know
Established in 1934 by German Jewish educationalist Kurt Hahn, Gordonstoun is a co-educational independent school for boarding and day pupils in Moray.
Its founder fled Germany after being arbitrarily arrested in the aftermath of the Reichstag fire.
The school followed the Salam System which aimed to develop students as strong community leaders.
To do this, students like King Charles and Prince Philip would take part in active and outdoor learning.
When did King Charles study at Gordonstoun?
King Charles and his late father Prince Philip both attended Gordontoun with the former studying here between 1962 to 1967.
Philip joined in September of 1937 at the age of 13 and attended the school for five years.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here