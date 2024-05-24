Discussing the news, school principal Lisa Kerr said: “We are honoured that His Majesty has accepted patronage of the Gordonstoun Association.

“As our most prominent former student, His Majesty exemplifies so many of the qualities we seek to instil in our students, notably a lifelong commitment to service.

“That His Majesty has chosen a patronage of our alumni body is a great honour both for the school and all members of the Gordonstoun Association.

“We look forward to His Majesty’s engagement and support with the association and its members in the years to come.”

What is Gordonstoun? Everything you need to know

Established in 1934 by German Jewish educationalist Kurt Hahn, Gordonstoun is a co-educational independent school for boarding and day pupils in Moray.

Its founder fled Germany after being arbitrarily arrested in the aftermath of the Reichstag fire.

The school followed the Salam System which aimed to develop students as strong community leaders.

To do this, students like King Charles and Prince Philip would take part in active and outdoor learning.

When did King Charles study at Gordonstoun?





King Charles and his late father Prince Philip both attended Gordontoun with the former studying here between 1962 to 1967.

Philip joined in September of 1937 at the age of 13 and attended the school for five years.