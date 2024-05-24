Contractor and interior fit-out specialist GRAHAM will get underway on the transformation of the city centre store over the summer.

The works will include the reconfiguration of the 1,275 m2 store, which spans two levels.

Carl Hudson, GRAHAM Interior Fit-Out Project Manager, said: “The transformation of Nike’s iconic Glasgow store represents a brilliant contract win for us.

"It is testament to other work we have delivered in the retail sector and our team’s best-in-class approach. Nike is a world-leading brand, and we understand how important the in-store customer experience and journey is.”