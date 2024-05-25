Ms Renier will join the board of Glasgow-based Edrington as a non-executive director on June 1. Shortly after she joins, Alice Avis will step down from the board in September after nine "outstanding" years.

Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie said: “Catherine Rénier’s deep understanding of the luxury brands market, together with her international experience across Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific, will be a significant asset to Edrington as we work to become the world’s best at crafting exceptional spirit brands that are loved by consumers.

“I would like to thank Alice Avis for her counsel and support over nine years in which Edrington’s business has been transformed. Alice’s expertise in brand building played a central role in this process and has continually gone well beyond what could reasonably be expected to support our marketing teams directly in building our capabilities.”

Crawford Gillies, chairman of Edrington, noted: “I extend the sincere gratitude of the board to Alice for the outstanding contribution she has made to Edrington over almost a decade, including her excellent stewardship of our remuneration and marketing code committees.”

He added: “We are delighted to welcome Catherine to our board of directors. Her proven track record of building brands and driving growth in the luxury goods sector will be invaluable to Edrington as we execute our ultra-premium strategy.”