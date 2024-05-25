Scotch whisky giant Edrington, distiller of The Macallan, Highland Park, and The Famous Grouse, has appointed a luxury goods expert to its board of directors.
Catherine Renier has held leadership positions with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including Cartier in the US and Van Cleef & Arpels in Asia Pacific, over more than 25 years in the luxury goods industry. She is currently chief executive officer of luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre, based in Switzerland.
Ms Renier will join the board of Glasgow-based Edrington as a non-executive director on June 1. Shortly after she joins, Alice Avis will step down from the board in September after nine "outstanding" years.
READ MORE: Cara Laing takes 'natural step' at family whisky firm
Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie said: “Catherine Rénier’s deep understanding of the luxury brands market, together with her international experience across Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific, will be a significant asset to Edrington as we work to become the world’s best at crafting exceptional spirit brands that are loved by consumers.
“I would like to thank Alice Avis for her counsel and support over nine years in which Edrington’s business has been transformed. Alice’s expertise in brand building played a central role in this process and has continually gone well beyond what could reasonably be expected to support our marketing teams directly in building our capabilities.”
Crawford Gillies, chairman of Edrington, noted: “I extend the sincere gratitude of the board to Alice for the outstanding contribution she has made to Edrington over almost a decade, including her excellent stewardship of our remuneration and marketing code committees.”
READ MORE: VisitScotland names Vicki Miller as new chief executive
He added: “We are delighted to welcome Catherine to our board of directors. Her proven track record of building brands and driving growth in the luxury goods sector will be invaluable to Edrington as we execute our ultra-premium strategy.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here