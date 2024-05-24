The new facilities have been designed to overhaul the pre-existing spaces and incorporate a state-of-the-art fitness gym, alongside a 20-meter swimming pool with saunas, steam rooms and an outdoor thermal suite.

The new gym space offers interchangeable workout options, including small group classes and personal training sessions for both members and guests.

First-look images demonstrate a Scandinavian design.

Joe Gallacher, General Manager at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, said: “Our new leisure suite offers our local members best-in-class pool and gym facilities with a daily schedule of classes and personalised training to support their goals, while spa and hotel guests are welcomed to enjoy a tranquil retreat or wellness short break.

“These new improvements form part of the ongoing multi-million-pound redevelopment project to elevate and modernise the resort while celebrating Mar Hall’s rich Scottish heritage. We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests as they join us to experience the five-star hospitality across the resort.”