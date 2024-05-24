He had been due to announce a funding package to support island communities during the visit, designed to help tackle local issues and invest in new opportunities.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “Due to the weather in Shetland the plane carrying the First Minister was unable to land.

“He looks forward to visiting Shetland in the near future.”

He has also been due to campaign alongside his party's general election candidate for Orkney and Shetland, Robert Leslie.

The Scottish Tory chairman, Craig Hoy said it was symptomatic of the "nightmare start" to the SNP's election campaign.

He said: "First John Swinney gave a pathetic defence of Michael Matheson, then Operation Branchform hit the headlines again, now the SNP's campaign has been grounded.

"Nationalist candidates will not be pleased about this nightmare start."