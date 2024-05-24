Talking about the inspiration behind Duality, Scott explained “ I portray reality on canvas. Not just visual reality but philosophical reality, emotional reality, experiential reality, spiritual reality etc. I take the visual landscape nature expresses to us in the form of visual light and filter it through concepts derived from the non-visual experiences of reality and express it in a new visual representation.

Reality in its simplest form can be understood as duality, therefore the complexity of nature can be seen as many dualities. The theory would be that duality is to nature as what binary is to computing.

Within nature there is an eternal dance between opposing forces. I take these opposing forces and analyse them one at a time in a process of simplification and embellishment to form a new visual language. Often a new body of work will be influenced by an experimentation with a particular duality of opposing forces. One of these concepts for this body of work has been dynamism vs tranquility. I have also planned the works in this show to move between muted and saturated colour. “

Born in Glasgow in 1978, Scott graduated with a a BDes (Hons) in Illustration and Printmaking from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design in 2000.

He initially took up work as an illustrator while also painting Glasgow scenes which sold so well he realised he would make a better living from his own work than by working for someone else.

His first solo exhibition in Hamilton was a success and enabled him to buy a car which he used to explore and paint the West Coast of Scotland. That has become his subject matter for the last 22 years, with Skye a particular favourite.

Overtime Scott’s work has developed from a more straightforward and representational approach to landscape painting in which the rugged coastlines and beautiful sunsets of Scotland have been shared with viewers on the canvas, to a more abstract approach now, which involves using the immediate subject of landscape to explore concepts such as recursion, which occur within it.

“I call my paintings atmospheric abstraction because I am trying to get an essence of place through an abstract approach to the work,” he said.

Although he regularly visits some of Scotland’s most spectacular places he tends to paint without any visual references in front of him.

Explanations of how he makes his work are available on his YouTube channel which was garnering 1500 views a day within a couple of years of its launch and has now registered well over three million views.

In Scott’s paintings various elements and concepts recur throughout on a variety of scales. There is the top to bottom vertical transition of light to dark, spiritual to corporeal, heaven to earth, simple to complex. In all of his work there is the sense that the micro is in the macro and vice versa, and that each small part of his painting can also be read visually to reveal the whole.

“These are fundamentally paintings of hope and light, and the sublime and awe inspiring experience of being a part of the natural world,” said Scott.

As an artist, Scott has spent his career building on and perfecting his ideas and technique. “Every exhibition has a new way of thinking about the previous ones,” he said.

‘Duality’ by Scott Naismith is on now until June 1 at Morningside Gallery in Edinburgh - 94 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, EH10 4BY

Click here for details and to view the exhibition catalogue https://www.morningsidegallery.co.uk/exhibition/scott-naismith-duality

All enquiries should be directed to the gallery on 0131 447 3041 or e-mail art@morningsidegallery.co.uk

For more details on Morningside Gallery, visit www.morningsidegallery.co.uk