MM Search has hailed its “resilience” and “strategic foresight” during a strong opening half of its current financial year.
The Glasgow-based recruitment firm, founded by Ken Morrice and Derek MacFeate, achieved “double-digit” increase in turnover, made four strategic appointments, and secured an injection of funding from Scottish Enterprise to support ambitions to open offices in two international locations. The hires included the recruitment of Stuart McRobbie, formerly of Hudson and Michael Page, as its new operating director.
Mr Morrice said: "In the face of tough economic headwinds, which have influenced hiring strategies across industries, MM Search has stood firm. Our unwavering focus on providing top-tier services that align with our brand's promise has been and continues to be our guiding principle.
"Looking forward, we remain excited and optimistic about the path that lies ahead — a path marked by continuous investment in our team, refinement of our processes, and deepening the fruitful relationships we have cultivated over the years."
In addition to the arrival of Mr McRobbie, the firm has hired Toni Hatton as client engagement manager, Lauren Ryan as business delivery manager, and Helan Abdul Rahman as business delivery executive. And it has promoted Aria Naughton to business delivery manager, overseeing the human resources and finance division, in move hailed as “testament to the company’s ethos of internal growth and development”.
Mr MacFeate said: “Responding to the evolving marketplace, we've broadened our specialist areas, elevating our capacity to meet the diverse needs of our clients. By introducing dedicated divisions in HR and finance, tech, sales and marketing—while reinforcing our core executive search services—we are poised to deliver unparalleled value across all sectors and disciplines."
Mr McRobbie added: "Reuniting with Ken and Derek at MM Search feels like a seamless integration of past collaboration and future innovation. Our shared experiences have laid a strong foundation for trust and strategic vision. As operating director, I am eager to lead our talented team towards future success, ensuring that the growth of our firm mirrors the exceptional calibre of the service we provide to our clients.”
