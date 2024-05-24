One source at the broadcaster told the Guardian, this was one of the conditions laid down by Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

The SNP’s Depute Leader Keith Brown accused Labour of “running scared.”

“It is vital that Starmer confirms he will take part in TV debates which include the SNP and other main parties,” he said.

“Continued austerity and policies like the two-child cap, Brexit, the House of Lords, further NHS privatisation, and a rollback on climate commitments are all policies Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour are gleefully supporting in this campaign - proving they offer no real change at all.

“That’s why they are so happy to attempt to exclude the SNP from the conversation, but we won’t be shut down by Labour running scared - we have a positive vision for Scotland with progressive policies that will deliver for people across Scotland.”

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts said the election was "not a two-horse race" and has written to both Labour and the Tories challenging them to a debate in Wales against her party leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth.

There have been clashes over this before.

In 2019, the SNP and Lib Dems took ITV to court over a head-to-head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. They argued Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon should be included.

However, two senior judges ruled that because ITV was not exercising “a public function” it was not liable to judicial review challenge in the courts. The format was an editorial matter for broadcasters and the media regulator Ofcom.

Labour has so far indicated it will only put Sir Keir up for two leadership debates during the campaign. Rishi Sunak has proposed six - one a week.

Sir Keir told Sky News: “He is sounding increasingly desperate, I have to say.”

The Labour leader added: “Of course there are going to be TV debates. They are part and parcel of the election cycle now.

“I obviously want to spend as much of my time talking to voters directly.

“I can do a hundred debates with Rishi Sunak, but I know what he is going to say, he is going to say everything is fine, the cost-of-living crisis is over, the health service hasn’t got any problems.

“That is all he ever says.”

Meanwhile, in other election news, Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he will stand as an independent in Islington North.

“When I was first elected, I made a promise to stand by my constituents no matter what. In Islington North, we keep our promises,” he said.

However, Sir David Evennett, the MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford in east London since 2005, has announced that he is standing down.

He is the 76th Tory MP to announce that they will not seek re-election, surpassing the number who stood down before the 1997 election.

Rishi Sunak was in Belfast yesterday, where he visited the Titanic museum.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson mocked the Prime Minister for “a site visit to something famous for sinking.”

“Is there a double agent in CCHQ, and were they a headline writer in a previous life?,” she tweeted. “Our candidates deserve better.”