Based in the main departure lounge, the 30-seat venue will include a grab-and-go takeaway service as well as a dine-in option from its fully customisable and authentic California-style Mexican menu.

Customers choose what goes inside their dish, from burritos, naked burrito bowls, salads and tacos to quesadillas and nachos.

READ MORE: Scottish brand launches new retail boutique at Edinburgh Airport

Glaswegians will already be familiar with Tortilla thanks to the brand’s local spot in the city’s Silverburn shopping centre.

Tortilla will provide up to 15 new jobs at the airport.

Craig Norton, Retail Account Manager at Glasgow Airport, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with SSP, who will operate the Tortilla restaurant in our Glasgow Airport departure lounge.

“This new venue will further enhance the eating and drinking options we have within the airport with a cuisine we know our customers are looking for during their travels. The Tortilla brand has continuously grown year after year and I am sure the colourful and bursting-with-flavour menu items will be a hit with our customers.”

Andy Naylor, CEO at Tortilla commented: “We are excited to be opening our third airport location with SSP, following success at London Gatwick airport and Bristol airport."

Cathy Granby, Business Development Director of SSP UK & Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Tortilla to a Scottish airport for the first time and extending our partnership with both Glasgow Airport and Tortilla. We aim to be the best part of the journey and this includes offering customers more choice every time they fly.”