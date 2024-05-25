A 75-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of Brian Low in Aberfeldy.

Around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17, Mr Low’s body was discovered in the Pitllie area on the outskirts of the town. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 75-year-old man remains in custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, police said.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.