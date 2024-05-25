The community council has pressed police, MPs and MSPs to take urgent action.

A MCTCC spokesperson said: “These e-bikers are predominantly food delivery drivers working on behalf of companies like Deliveroo and Let’s Eat,” a spokesperson said.

“Their machines are often not fitted with a speed limiter, restricting them to the UK’s legal maximum level of 15.5 miles per hour."

He added: “It’s common to see them riding on pavements and pedestrian walkways, often without lights after dusk. Many such cyclists are careful and courteous riders but others are putting people’s lives at risk by driving far too fast in the wrong areas.

"Making them wear an identifiable jacket or bag would help track down an offender and allow their insurance policy and registration to be checked.”

The community council, the residents' forum for a large part of Glasgow city centre, said food delivery companies do not generally employ the riders so there may be no insurance in place in cases of accidents or injuries to pedestrians, motorists or pedal cyclists.

Glasgow has witnessed an explosion in the number of delivery riders using e-bikes in the city centre (Image: Newsquest)

MCTCC said its officers have discussed their concerns with senior Glasgow police and local MSP Kaukab Stewart (Glasgow Kelvin) and MP Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central), and were told meetings had been held with management of the main food delivery companies.

Despite this, a MCTCC spokesperson said: “Yet no-one is taking responsibility for this.

“We are demanding that measures are introduced quickly before more people get hurt - or worse.”

In order for an e-bike to be legal to ride it must meet the government's criteria for an 'electrically assisted pedal cycle' (EAPC).

The electric motor must also have a maximum power output of 250 watts, and should not be able to propel the bike when it’s travelling more than 15.5mph.

If an e-bike doesn’t comply with these rules, it needs to be registered, insured and taxed as a motor vehicle. In this case, the rider also needs a driving licence and must wear a motorcycle helmet.

In October last year, a police crackdown on those riding 'illegally' modified electric bikes in Glasgow saw officers in the city centre seize a number illegal e-bikes.

On the first weekend of enforcement action, between October 27 and 29, police said officers in the city centre seized 12 illegal e-bikes and a number of persons reported for road traffic offences.

The Glasgow city centre operation also resulted in the detection of numerous licence offences, insurance offences and instances of failing to stop at red lights.

Deliveroo, which employs around 50,000 couriers, said at the time it condemns the use of illegal e-bikes and fully supported efforts by Police Scotland to tackle the problem.

"Road safety is a priority for Deliveroo," said a spokeswoman.

“All our riders are required to meet minimum safety standards and, as with all road users, they must follow all local traffic laws and road regulations. If incidents are reported to us involving riders, we investigate and work with the authorities to take appropriate action where necessary.”