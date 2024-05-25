However, the flight made an unscheduled landing at Newcastle International Airport less than 45 minutes later.

The passenger involved was escorted off the aircraft and the flight eventually departed Newcastle for Antalya at 10.50pm.

The airline has apologised to passengers on the flight following the incident and offered them a "gesture of goodwill".

A TUI UK & I Spokesperson: "We’d like to apologise to customers on TOM778 from Glasgow to Antalya, who were required to divert to Newcastle due to a disruptive passenger on board the flight.

"Our goal is to ensure customers have the best possible flight experience, so this is not the way we wanted their holiday to start.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and any unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated. The customer involved was offloaded from the aircraft and the flight was able to continue its journey.

"We have offered customers a gesture of goodwill in light of this disruption to the start of their holiday and to thank them for their patience and understanding.

"The flight departed Newcastle for Antalya at 10.50 last night, May 24."

Northumbria Police and Glasgow Airport have been contacted for comment.