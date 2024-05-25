A flight from Glasgow to Turkey was forced to divert to Newcastle due to a 'disruptive' passenger onboard.
TUI flight TOM778 departed Glasgow Airport at 5:15pm on Friday bound for Antalya.
However, the flight made an unscheduled landing at Newcastle International Airport less than 45 minutes later.
The passenger involved was escorted off the aircraft and the flight eventually departed Newcastle for Antalya at 10.50pm.
READ MORE: Ryanair flight from Glasgow Prestwick declares emergency minutes after take-off
The airline has apologised to passengers on the flight following the incident and offered them a "gesture of goodwill".
A TUI UK & I Spokesperson: "We’d like to apologise to customers on TOM778 from Glasgow to Antalya, who were required to divert to Newcastle due to a disruptive passenger on board the flight.
"Our goal is to ensure customers have the best possible flight experience, so this is not the way we wanted their holiday to start.
"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and any unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated. The customer involved was offloaded from the aircraft and the flight was able to continue its journey.
"We have offered customers a gesture of goodwill in light of this disruption to the start of their holiday and to thank them for their patience and understanding.
"The flight departed Newcastle for Antalya at 10.50 last night, May 24."
Northumbria Police and Glasgow Airport have been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here