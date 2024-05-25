Three men have been arrested and charged after drugs with a street value of around £1.35million were recovered in Glasgow.
Police raided a property in the Tresta Road area of the city around 6.10pm on Thursday, discovering a "significant quantity of cocaine" as well as "other drug related equipment".
The men, aged 29, 32, and 41, were arrested and charged in connection.
They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, police said.
Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “I’d like to thank the community for their continued support and information which helps us remove illegal, harmful substances from our streets.
“This investigation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We are committed to tackling the supply and distribution of drugs and will continue to work with partner agencies to make our communities safer.
“Anyone who has information or concerns about the sale and supply of drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
