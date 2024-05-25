A police investigation is underway into the 'unexplained' death of a man on a Glasgow street.

Officers were called to a report of a man having been found seriously injured on William Street in the city around 11.50pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man having been found seriously injured in the William Street area of Glasgow around 11.50pm on Friday, May 24. 

“Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”