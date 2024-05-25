The incident is believed to have happened around 11pm on Thursday.

Two men, aged 27 and 31, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin are aware and are being supported by police.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following the crash.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing whilst we try to establish the full circumstances.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have seen the red Ford Focus, or the two men, prior to the crash. Our enquiries so far have established they were in the Fort Augustus area.

"We would also ask members of the public to check their dashcam or private CCTV footage and please get in touch if it holds anything relevant.

“If you have any information that may assist, please contact us through 101, quoting incident 0620 of 24 May, 2024.”