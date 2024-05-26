The alert reads: "Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Sunday afternoon and evening.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms across parts of southern and central Scotland



Sunday 1300 - 2359



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/AsJ4gdhc9O — Met Office (@metoffice) May 26, 2024

"Rainfall accumulations will vary significantly across the warning area but where showers become organised, there is the possibility of 20mm of rain falling in an hour. Following on from recent wet weather this will bring a risk of some flooding."

The warning comes into force at 1pm on Sunday and lasts for the duration of the day.

Areas covered by the warning include Stirlingshire, the Borders, Ayrshire, Midlothian, Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire, Fife and Dumfries and Galloway.

Meanwhile, The Met Office has also issued a yellow alert for northern and eastern Scotland for Monday, warning of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms.

10-20mm of rainfall in an hour is likely in places with a chance of up to 30-40 mm in a few hours, the Met Office said.

The warning area covers towns and cities such as Inverness, Edinburgh, Dunbar, Jedburgh, Pitlochry, Peterhead and Inverness.